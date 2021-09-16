Orono’s George Funk has spent a lot of time at the Minnesota State Fair.
Funk, who has lived in Orono for 38 years, was honored at this year’s Minnesota State Fair with the 50 Year Award. The 50 Year Award is presented annually to individuals who have actively participated in the Minnesota State Fair for at least 50 years. Funk was one of the 12 recipients of the award this year.
Funk and his former college roommate Stewart Rose have had their business, Funk and Rose Leather, at the Minnesota State Fair for 50 years.
Funk and Rose Leather can be found at the West End Market on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
According to their web site, Funk and Rose Leather started on the West Bank of Minneapolis and at the state fair in 1970. Now they only have the shop at the state fair. All other sales are done through their website, https://www.funkleatherco.com.
In the early years, Funk and Rose made everything themselves – leather hats, handbags and wallets – and today they continue to make 20 percent of their items.
Funk and Rose also started the Cloud Forest Coffee booth at the fair in 1983.
George is grateful to his wife, son and niece for helping at the booth, along with his sister-in-law who flies in from Los Angeles each year to help out.
He adds that, rather than seeming like he’s spent more than 50 years at the Minnesota State Fair, it only feels like five years, but ten times in a row.
