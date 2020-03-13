Kurt Anderson, a St. Louis Park native who now lives in Orono, took a shot Feb. 16 at setting the clock back to zero on a world record that has stood for 39 years: fastest speed on ice.
Out on the ice of Bear Lake, Anderson made two runs during Manawa, Wisc.’s Snodeo snowmobile racing event. But even though the test runs were promising, he couldn’t snag the record.
A three-camera, high resolution recording device showed Anderson topped out at 241.3 mph in his yellow honeycombed “Arctic Arrow.” The record Anderson tried to beat was set by “Slam’n Sammy” Miller, who hit a hair under 248 mph on New York’s Lake George in 1981.
“It’s disappointing, but on the other hand the things I learned – you can learn from people saying things but when you go to do it, you can really dig in deep,” said Anderson. “I’m kind of lucky, too, to learn some of the design flaws and, frankly, the driver flaw of not pulling the chute earlier.”
Anderson said he had his mind set on pulling the chute at the point where he crossed the race track’s flags but that he should have done it sooner. “As soon as that thrust comes off, everything changes,” said Anderson. “Pulling that chute keeps you stable.”
Plumes of snow and steam - the converted remnants of hydrogen peroxide fuel - obscured the landscape on Bear Lake. It takes about 3-4 seconds for 18 gallons of fuel to push through the machine, and Anderson went through 7-12 Gs of force during those seconds of propulsion. He crashed during his second attempt when the back end of the Arrow spun out.
Anderson said that conditions were perfect at Snodeo for racing his machine and that the test runs held that Friday and Saturday went well, that he and his team “were ready to turn it up the next day.”
But footage from the 50-mph and 150-mph test runs and the 240-mph actual attempt show that milliseconds separated the good from the bad from the ugly.
“Everything is good and all of a sudden you bring it up to 240 and it’s ‘Oh no.’ The physics change,” said Anderson. When he spun out, the torque lifted the machine off its skis and twisted it - and Anderson - upside down.
“It was a full-on wreck! All the rear struts were destroyed,” said Anderson, commenting that he was “a little shook up” but “not bad, considering what happened.” Anderson came away from it with what he described as only a few aches and pains and was able to load up the trailer the next day.
Anderson has tested his Arctic Arrow on two previous occasions, in 2017 and 2018, at the Speed Weekend racing events held annually in Arsunda, Sweden, and where the force of one attempt left him holding a steering wheel no longer attached to the machine.
Since those attempts, Anderson had made major changes in the rear strut alignment of his Arrow and adjustments to each of the machine’s contact points ahead of the Snodeo attempt. Still, the skis lifted off the ground.
Now, Anderson said he needs to scrap it and start from ground zero. He said he’ll build it virtually first and make changes in the new design to the propulsion system.
“For me, I just try and learn. How do we make a vehicle that can run in these conditions? The lake, the ice – it’s almost living, it’s almost moving,” said Anderson, who didn’t miss a beat in moving forward after failure. “I understand the reality of certain things. My spirit to push forward hasn’t changed.”
Anderson has kept a low profile, working out of the former Tonka Toys factory in Mound (which he’s named Area 52) and working and reworking the machine he started building about five years ago.
The project has taken him to aerospace salvage yards in California (he uses actual spacecraft rocket parts) and has made him a top customer of hydrogen peroxide, an environmentally safe fuel that converts to steam and is “almost impossible to get.”
Though he said he’s not a rocket scientist, just a guy who’s “mechanically-inclined” and with a heart for drag racing, Anderson did teach himself the physics of rocket propulsion in his off time. It was thanks in part to actual rocket scientist Ky Michaelson, a Bloomington man who launched the first amateur rocket into space in 2004. Michaelson is part of Anderson’s regular crew now and the two may be featured on the upcoming Science Channel show, “Homemade Astronaut.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.