The annual Snowball Open in Long Lake returned this year was once again a huge success.

The annual winter golf tournament hosted by the Orono Lions Club raised $16,500 on Feb. 5, according to Orono Lions Club President Bradley Hansen.

“We had a sold-out crowd of over 500,” Hansen said. “Cold in the morning, then it warmed up in afternoon. Lot of fun for all. We had great tee box sponsors and food and drinks at every hole. We raised $16,500 from Snowball to give back 100 percent to local charity causes.”

Hansen said they had a total of 512 golfers and many more spectators for the event.

The Snowball Open returned in 2022 after taking a year off in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the 35th year of the local Snowball Open.

Hansen said one of the biggest success of the event was that they sold all 300 raffle tickets, raising $3,000.

“That money goes towards the RED (Read Every Day) program” Hansen said. “We help teach first- and second-graders to read 20 minutes a day for one month and they get a $25 gift card to buy books.”

