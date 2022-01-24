Orono juniors Nora Chouanard and Charlie Kraus have been named Orono High School’s ExCEL Award winners for the 2021-22 school year.
The ExCEL Award – Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
This is the 26th year for the ExCEL Award. An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select state ExCEL Award recipients in January, and award winners will be announced via the website on Feb. 1.
Nora Chouanard not only excels in soccer, but has demonstrated leadership as a team captain and student representative and vice president in Student Senate for the Class of 2023. She is active in several Orono High School clubs and volunteers her time at Presbyterian Homes, in the Orono Sparks tutoring program, and as a youth soccer coach/mentor.
“Nora does an amazing job relating to and working with everyone,” Orono High School math teacher Jesse Allex said. “She holds herself to high expectations and shows her excellence in leadership in and out of the classroom.”
Charlie Kraus is a three-sport athlete who currently chairs the Orono Unified program and has coached Unified football for the last three years. He has also been a member of the Special Olympics Minnesota Student Board of Directors. He is described by Orono High School math teacher Michelle Swenson as a “reliable, influential, and phenomenal leader whose fight for inclusion is incomparable to anything else.”
Charlie’s passion for leadership is also evident through his role in Student Senate and positions as class Vice President (freshman year) and class President (sophomore and junior years).
