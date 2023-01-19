The von Trapp children were played by: Gretl (Charlie Ann Scipioni), Marta (Millie Koscielniak), Kurt (Tristan Banken), Louisa (Julie Metcalf), Friedrich (Colin von Kaenel), and Liesl (Lily Quale). (Photos courtesy by Larry Marik)
Captain VonTrapp was played by Henry Shafer and Maria was played by Lauren Dock in Orono’s “The Sound of Music” show. (Photos courtesy by Larry Marik)
Even though the show is over, the Orono High School Theatre production of “The Sound of Music” is still getting rave reviews.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production by Orono High School took the stage over two weekends in the fall at the Orono High School Auditorium.
The cast and crew recently received word that the production and numerous members of the team received awards from the Hennepin Theatre Trust Spotlight Education Program.
The production received an Honorable Mention for Overall Performance, Vocal Performance, Costume Crew, and Sound Crew.
For individual honors, Orono students received the following awards: Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role -Lauren Dock as Maria, Axel Duke as Max Detweiler, and Amelia Shafer as Mother Abbess; Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role - Lily Quale as Liesl; Outstanding Technical Leadership - Charles Konkol as Sound Designer; Honorable Mention in Technical Leadership - Riley Wignall as Stage Manager;
Henry Shafer, Gracie Stromberg, Gabe Sherman and Elie Engel received an Evaluator Shout-Out for Ensemble Acting, and Ensemble Movement/Dance. Shout-Outs are a new distinction that has emerged to give recognition to those students who caught the attention of the evaluators. It is not an honor that results in a performance at Showcase, but the Trust aims to recognize all performers that are doing standout work.
The process of evaluation for the Spotlight Program includes a pre-evaluation, a technical evaluation, and three performance evaluations.
Spotlight Showcase is a professionally produced event highlighting the hard work and talent of the students, teachers, families, and community members that are part of the vibrant high school musical theatre community in Minnesota. The Showcase features a variety of performances.
“The Spotlight Awards are something our students look forward to every year,” Orono Theatre director Kelsie Balon Peck said. “The Hennepin Theatre Trust provides an amazing opportunity to recognize students involved in the arts and highlight their efforts, talent, and passion for theater. It means so much to our kids to have reviewers come and give personalized feedback and accolades to not only the cast, but the crew as well. The time and effort students put into each production is monumental, and these awards are one way to recognize their hard work. Orono Theater is extremely proud of the students in our program, and of their successes as both individuals and a group.”
Peck said students on the cast and crew worked on developing their roles and building the set in early September and that a talented team of students portrayed the von Trapp family as they navigated life, love, and music during the tumultuous time period of Austria in the late 1930’s. The musical included family favorites like “Do Re Mi,” “I Have Confidence,” “So Long, Farewell,” and many more.
Playing the lead roles in "The Sound of Music" were: Lauren Dock as Maria Rainer, Henry Shafer as Captain von Trapp, Gracie Stromberg as Elsa Schraeder, Axel Duke as Max Detweiler, Amelia Shafer as Mother Abbess and Gabe Sherman as Rolf Gruber.
