If you are looking to do some outdoor ice skating at night this year at Casco Point Park, you will have that chance.
That’s because the City of Orono and the Orono Youth Hockey Association are teaming up to create a dedicated hockey rink at Casco Point.
The city approved the agreement at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 25 that will see the city put up lights on the rink while the Orono Youth Hockey Association will provide the boards for 50x100 ft. rink, as well as provide maintenance to the rink this winter.
The city requested bids for putting up six 25 ft. utility poles that would be installed with LED lighting attached. The lights will extend beyond the hockey boards and will provide light to the entire skating rink.
Two bids were received and the city selected the lowest bid from Holton Electric at $20,215 to put up the lights. The quote could go up by $5,000, depending on frost conditions.
“I’m excited about Casco again,” council member Richard Crosby said. “It will be great It’s just a wonderful thing all the way around. The kids are active, they are outside playing having a good time, they are doing positive things. It’s just a win-win.”
Mayor Dennis Walsh added, “It will be used a lot more, you know that.”
The council also approved changing the 2022 health insurance for employees from Health Partners to the Public Employees Insurance Plan (PEIP) at an increase of 3.4 percent over the current plan.
According to the city, the city left LOGIS health insurance pool in May 2020 to look for other opportunities to benefits at a more reasonable cost for city employees. In 2021, the city selected had Health Partners as an insurance provider with the result of a slight decrease in premiums, only to see the renewal rate for Health Partners in 2022 increase by 25 percent over the 2021 rate.
The city currently allocates $915 towards single employee contributions and $1,472.50 towards family employee contributions. The contribution for single coverage will remain at $915. Based on union agreements, the family contribution is increased in an amount equal to 50 percent of the increase in family coverage. While the overall increase is 3.4%, the family coverage is s increasing by 17 percent. The city contribution for family insurance in 2022 will increase to $1,627.25.
