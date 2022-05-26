It’s back to the drawing board for the new public works building in Orono.
The city of Orono started the process of planning for a new public works building at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road in May 2021, and approved the sale of $13 million in bonds in December 2021 to fund the construction of the new facility.
After months of design work with the city and Oertel Architects, the city set April 26 as bid date for construction firms to bid on the project.
The city received seven bids in the process, with the low bid coming in at just over $18 million from Rochon Cooperation in Osseo.
That is much more than the funding available for the building, so the council approved a motion that rejected all the bids and basically pressed pause on the project.
City administrator Adam Edwards cited the high cost of construction materials and supply chain problems for the higher than expected bids. He told the council that it is not just a problem for Orono, noting that other cities have also received higher than expected bids for projects.
“The bid spread was relatively tight at $1,448,000,” Thomas Stromsodt, of Oertel Architects, said in a letter to the city dated April 27. “More importantly, the bottom two bidders were within $330,000 (1.8 percent) of each other. This bid spread, coupled with the total number of bids received, is a strong indicator that the low bidder was competitive, and that the true marketplace value was around $18,500,000, plus or minus.”
Stromsodt gave the city a couple of options on the project, which included delaying the project, and/or reducing the scope of the project.
With that recommendation, the city’s design committee met on Monday, May 2, to discuss options for the project and give recommendations to the council.
The committee recommended rejecting all bids and repackaging the project in to component parts (site work, facility, commodity yard) for rebid in the future. The city will monitor construction costs and the timing of the rebid based on those conditions will hopefully happen by August 2022.
“We aren’t in any hurry,” Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “We aren’t in any need to do it today, so we can wait to get the right price. We are going to pause right now and we are going to wait a little while and let things kind of cool down.”
