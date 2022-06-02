No, not the course itself, but the name of the course is going back to what it was called when it first opened almost 100 years ago.
The Orono city council approved the name change at the council meeting on Monday, May 23.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Orono Public Golf Course will become the Orono Orchards Golf Course.
When the course was built in the early 1920s, it held the name of Orono Orchards Golf Course.
To honor the 100 year anniversary of the golf course - coming up in 2024 - the Orono Park Commission recommended to change the name back to Orono Orchards Golf Course.
The Park Commission voted 6-0 to recommend the name change at its May 2 meeting.
They city stated that the golf course will remain open to the public and will not become a private club.
With the approval of the name change, the city along with the Park Commission set a timetable on when things will start to get implemented regarding the change. From May to October this year, the golf course committee and staff will socialize and promote the name change and develop/acquire rights to a new logo. From June to December this year, staff will develop and incorporated budget impacts as part of the 2023 budgeting process. From January to March 2023, staff will update website, social media, promotional items, signage and such with new name and logo ready for the start of the 2023 season.
In addition to the golf course name change, the council approved garbage hauler licenses with Waste Management and Randy’s Environmental Services, A Republic Services Company, for the time period from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.
