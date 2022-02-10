The developers for a proposed apartment complex in Orono are still planning on going through with the project, despite delays.
In April 2020, the Orono City Council approved a Final Master Plan for a new 56-unit, 2-1/2 story apartment building on the vacant lot at 2475 Kelley Parkway, immediately east of the Orono Dentist office.
That approval was set to expire in April 2021 because of no action on the plan, meaning that the developer didn’t request any building permits, but the developer requested an extension at that time and the council approved it.
That extension was again set to expire in April of this year for the same reason, but the council again granted a request for an extension at its regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 24.
According to the developer, the extension was needed just to cover all their bases and that they still plan on beginning construction this spring or summer.
“The extension gives the developer more time to pull the building permit,” Jeremy Barnhart, Orono’s community development director, said. “The approval was to expire on April 13, 2022, and while the developer anticipates construction this spring or early summer, he wanted some cushion in case of delays.”
In a letter to Barnhart on Jan. 7, Neil Weber of Weber Architects and Planners on behalf of Orono Apartments, LLC, outlined the need for the extension.
“The project is currently out for pricing with the intention of a spring start of construction. It is a very strange world regarding construction in today’s world. Lead times currently on precast can be up to eight months. That makes it very difficult to schedule construction. Other construction materials are difficult to obtain. Costs are increasing dramatically almost at a monthly basis. Therefore, delaying construction has consequences as well. We are balancing all those factors with the intention of starting this coming spring. We are looking forward to building a quality product for Orono and its residents as soon as possible,” the letter stated.
In other council action, the council approved a motion to increase the city check amount that requires a third signature from $5,000 to $25,000.
According to the council agenda packet, as part of the city’s Financial Internal Controls, the city requires a third signature on checks greater than $5,000. This has been the amount for many years, and as costs have increased the number of checks requiring a third signature has increased greatly.
