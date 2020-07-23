Two Orono High School Class of 2020 graduates have earned appointments to the United States Air Force Academy. Georgia Beutler and Aaron Kuznik competed with more than 10,000 students from across the country and each earned one of the 1,140 appointment offers into the USAFA Class of 2024.
Air Force Academy appointments are the equivalent of a four year, full-ride scholarship at a top-tier university. Students must not only excel in academics, athletics, leadership and service, they must also secure a nomination from a member of Congress. Representative Dean Phillips nominated both Beutler and Kuznik for the USAFA Class of 2024.
Beutler and Kuznik will participate in a vigorous leadership development program at the Academy and take part in a wide variety of programs, including flying aircraft, freefall parachuting, competitive athletics, military training and foreign exchange programs around the world. At the same time, they will attend classes ranging from aeronautical and electrical engineering to history and political science. After four years, they will have earned a Bachelor of Science degree in their choice of one of 27 majors and earn commissions as second lieutenants in the US Air Force or US Space Force.
For graduating cadets, the end of college marks only the beginning of their adventure. Beutler and Kuznik will take their leadership skills and knowledge developed at the Air Force Academy and serve in one of 38 officer career fields. Approximately half of each graduation class will go on to pilot training. Past graduates of the Air Force Academy have gone on to be Rhodes Scholars, CEOs of public and non-profit organizations, astronauts, doctors, war heroes and politicians.
“The entire Orono community should be proud of both Georgia and Aaron. Both are among the best and brightest in our state and we should be thankful they each have chosen careers of service to our country, said Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Pete Swanson. Swanson is Beutler and Kuznik’s Admissions Liaison Officer and a 1991 Orono HS graduate.
Orono High School has produced six Air Force Academy graduates during the past thirty-five years. This year marks the first time two Orono graduates from the same class earned appointments to the Air Force Academy.
