Enrollment is strong in the Orono School District.
That’s the message the Orono school board heard at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
Orono’s Executive Director of Business Services Jim Westrum presented to the school board with the latest student enrollment numbers and numbers from the past three years.
“Our enrollment is changing almost on a daily basis right up until the first day of school,” Westrum said. “Then, actually there is a little bit of a shake out as families get used to their school. Enrollment drives many things. It drives our staffing. It drives our funding. And it drives our facilities.”
Westrum told the board that as of Sept. 12, Orono’s enrollment was 2,888 students with that number expected to go up as more parents register their kids for early childhood education with Orono.
“Our enrollment is strong,” Westrum said. “This is probably the highest or largest enrollment that Orono has had in its history. The data speaks for itself – the district is still highly attractive to families.”
The previous enrollment numbers for Orono was 2,865 in 2018-19, 2,846 in 2019-20, 2,833 in 2020-21, and 2,830 in 2021-22 (those numbers are preliminary, as the school district and state are finalizing the numbers for the 2021-22 school year.)
Compared to the 2020-21 school year, the biggest jump in enrollment comes in the 12th grade, where there are 35 more seniors at Orono High School this school year compared with 2020-21.
The biggest drop off comes at the 10th grade level, were Orono currently has 224 students compared to 251 in 2020-21.
“Enrollment drives funding and I think we are on track with our funding,” Westrum said. “On Oct. 1, we will take another look at our enrollment and then we will actually recalculate our revenue and recalculate our budget and ask the board to give consideration to a revised budget that will guide our work for the reminder of the year.”
In other school board news, the board approved a revised 2022-23 school calender that extends the winter break by one day.
The original calendar had winter break run from Monday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 30, with students and staff returning to school on Monday, Jan. 2.
The winter break will now extend until Monday, Jan. 2 with students and staff returning to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The reason for the change is that since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, that Monday is considered a national holiday and schools can’t be open on national holidays.
“Fortunately, we built in extra days in our schedule so we don’t have to extend the school year by an extra day in the spring or cut short the start of the holiday break or one of several other alternatives that we discussed,” board chair Bob Tunheim said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.