The “thin blue line” flag hanging outside Orono City Hall was a topic of discussion as the city adopted a flag policy during the Monday, Oct. 12, council meeting.
According to Orono city administrator Dustin Rief, a motion was approved to fly the “thin blue line” flag “in support of the city’s police officers” on Monday, Sept. 14. City staff were then directed on Sept. 28 to draft a policy that addressed the concerns about other flags being flown.
The policy includes guidance for the display of the United States flag, the state flag, flags that represent the United States Armed Services, the “thin blue line” flag, the “thin red line” flag and a public works flag.
Mayor Denny Walsh and council member Richard Crosby stated they have received emails and phone calls from residents regarding the “thin blue line flag.” Comments came from those in support of the flag as well as from those who see it as an association with white supremacist groups or with the Blue Lives Matter movement.
“This was never a political thing for me. This was honoring the people who keep us safe and doing it in a kind way to show that we have your back and we support you in every endeavor,” Crosby said during the Oct. 12 meeting.
Crosby continued to say he has appreciated comments from “both sides of the aisle” and the council is there to serve all citizens.
“I’ve never seen anybody have a racist attitude or try to make anything about race. People are there to help each other. We’re all human beings. I’m a person who’s always believed in Martin Luther King and that you judge people by their character and not by their race color, sex or sexual orientation. You judge people by their kindness and that’s most important,” he said.
Walsh stated the flags for police, fire and first responders are not tied to any movement, and that council members’ first job is to provide public safety.
“Whatever movement that ends with ‘Matter,’ it doesn’t belong to any of those. It shows our citizens that we will not defund our services, that we stand by our services and they can be secure in the knowledge that they are safe all the time and taken care of with the services that we provide as a city,” Walsh said.
“I think what’s important for residents to know is that just because you feel one way, you should be heard, but it doesn’t mean that’s the way everybody else feels,” council member Victoria Seals said.
During the Monday night meeting, several residents who attended gave their public comments regarding the flag. All residents who spoke expressed their support for the flag.
One resident said she was “saddened and disgusted that some people have chosen to make this political.”
When asked if the “thin blue line” flag will be flown on election day, Mayor Walsh’s response was, ”it will be flying 24/7/365.”
The “thin blue line” flag is currently displayed on the light pole outside city hall. Residents have offered to help with the cost of installing the new flag pole to have all three flags fly on a separate flagpole from the American Flag.
