There is no watering ban in the city of Orono - yet.
That’s because the mayor and city council rejected a plan to impose a watering ban on the city but instead wanted to focus on education and asked residents to voluntarily limit their water use.
The discussion for implementing a watering ban was brought forth after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide drought warning phase asking water suppliers to reduce its water use.
Orono city administrator Adam Edwards told the council that at this time the city’s water supply is in good shape.
“My recommendation is to go with informational effort with voluntary actions at this point,” Edwards told the council. “The reason I would recommend that is that currently we are not suffering from water shortages within our municipal system. Some of our surrounding neighbors are. Right now, our infrastructure, our pumps and towers are able to keep up with the heightened demand we have right now. However, its probably a good time to remind folks of good irrigation practices. When to irrigate, what to irrigate, and how much to irrigate.”
Edwards said the city has already started to limit its own water use by limiting watering at the golf course and city parks.
“We’ve pro actively reduced our irrigation both at the golf course and Bederwood field as well at city hall,” Edwards said. “The golf course dropped from everyday watering schedule to three times a week.”
Mayor Dennis Walsh agreed with the education and voluntarily reduction route as he didn’t see the need at this point for the watering ban. He pointed out that only about a third of Orono residents are connected to city water while the other two-thirds have private wells.
“We don’t have huge demand on our infrastructure “ Walsh said. “There is nothing that says our aquifers are low. If your going to tell people you have to do something we have to have a good reason. We are going to start with informational point until we actually have a reason and need to go to a specific watering ban. That would be my recommendation. I’m going to try to follow the facts of reasoning before we say government tells you to do something.”
Council member Richard Crosby agreed with that route.
“I’m more comfortable with informational/voluntary, without a doubt,” Crosby said. “I’m not looking to do a control thing but I think it would be help us to inform people to say these are optimal times to water, this is approximately how much you should water. Practical solutions could probably cut back on a lot of water use.”
With that the council passed a motion asking residents to voluntarily limit its water use.
Edwards said they will get smart watering practices out to residents via the city website, email blasts, and on the next utility bill.
Some best practices to be communicated are: Homes or businesses with even-numbered addresses should water their lawns on even numbered dates and vice versa for odd-numbered addresses should water on odd-numbered dates; Don’t watering your lawn between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on scheduled days; planting of new sod or seed during very dry times of the year is discouraged; don’t over-water your lawn. Most lawns need about one inch per week to remain healthy and green; don’t collect grass clippings when you mow, the clippings provide shade for the soil and help prevent evaporation; position your sprinklers so the water lands on the lawn or garden, not on paved areas; let your lawn go dormant during drought conditions - this saves water and time spent mowing and choose shrubs or ground cover instead of grass for hard-to-water areas.
