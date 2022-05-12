The Orono Police Department and the Orono Explorers show off the hardware they earned at the 47th Annual Minnesota Explorers Conference on Saturday, April 23 in Rochester. Pictured from left: officers Jane Szczepanik, Mike Fournier, Trey Wiebusch, cadets Caden Houge, Sam Lieberman, chief Correy Farniok, and cadet Alex Courntey-Bernarl. (Submitted Photo.)
It was a good day for the Orono Police Explorers on Saturday, April 23, in Rochester.
That’s because Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok accompanied the Orono Explorers to the 47th Annual Minnesota Explorers Conference in Rochester and came home with multiple awards in the first Explorers Conference in two years.
“It was a great time and honor to be at the banquet and watch the ceremony as our team of Explorers were called up time and time again to receive awards,” Farniok said. “This year we sent down a team of three Explorers. Sam (Lieberman), Alex (Courntey-Bernar) and Caden (Houge)did a fantastic job. These three brought home five awards; including a first place, a second place, two third place and a fifth place trophy.”
There were more than 30 agencies represented and more than 350 Explorers. Sam Lieberman also received two scholarships, and Orono’s long time Explorer Advisor Jane Szczepanik received the 2022 Advisor of the Year Award.
“Well done and well deserved,” Farniok said. “Officers Mike Fournier and Trey Wiebusch also played a vital role as advisors. Congratulations on a great year!”
According to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Association website, the Explorer program is specifically designed to incorporate the following experience areas: Career opportunities, life skills, service learning, character education, and leadership experience.
Law Enforcement Exploring is a program sponsored by local law enforcement agencies to provide career information to students between the ages of 14 (completed 8th grade) and 20. It also provides the structure and resources needed for these young adults to make ethical choices and to achieve their full potential as individuals.
These students learn first hand the duties and responsibilities of police officers. By bringing interested youth and police officers together on a regular basis, the explorers are able to apply the information and tactics they learn in mock situations at the Minnesota Law Enforcement Conference each April, and at the National Law Enforcement Explorer Conference.
