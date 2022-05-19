The Orono Chess Club won its first state title this past weekend. Pictured front from left: Asher Stratmann, Greyson Hess, Teddy Martin; Top: Drew Brinkmeyer, Holden Hoffarber, Robbie Crawford, and Bobby Martin (Submitted photo)
In a tightly contested competition, the Orono Chess Club K-3 team earned their first state title at the SCA Statewide Primary and Elementary Championship.
The tournament lasted for 12 hours on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Robbinsdale Middle School. Orono Chess Club never trailed in the standings over the two days of competition, but, on the second day, Breck School persistently narrowed the early Orono lead.
Orono barely held off the late surge by Breck School who was attempting to win their third consecutive state championship. Orono edged them out with 17 team points to Breck’s 16-1/2 team points.
“I knew this Spartan team had the talent to win, but over two long days, I found out they had the mental toughness to be champions,” said Orono’s coach, Igor Rybakov. “Maintaining concentration for so long and having the composure to overcome mistakes and losses is not easy. I am extremely proud of all of them.”
Coach Igor also encouraged all students to come and learn chess with the club by signing up with Orono Community Education.
This year, 80 pre-K to 3rd grade students from 28 schools competed in the Primary Championship. Since 1969, this tournament has brought together the best chess players in Minnesota to prove themselves against the highest level of competition.
Holden Hoffarber, second grader, placed seventh overall with a 5-2-0 record. Robbie Crawford, third grader, placed 13th overall with a 5-2-0 record. Holden and Robbie have qualified for the Tournament of Champions Invitational being held at the end of May.
Greyson Hess, third grader, placed 30th overall with a 3-2-2 record. Bobby Martin, second grader, placed 49th overall with a 3-4-0 record and his brother, Teddy Martin, second grader, placed 52nd overall with a 3-4-0 record. Asher Stratmann, third grader, placed 59th overall with a 3-4-0 record. Drew Brinkmeyer, second grader, placed 59th overall with a 2-4-1 record.
