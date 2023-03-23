The Orono DECA program sent 65 students to the Minnesota State Career Development Conference and 32 of those students advanced to the 2023 International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla. (Submitted photos)
It was another widely successful showing for the Orono DECA chapter at the Minnesota State Career Development Conference.
The Orono DECA club sent 65 students to the conference from March 5-7, and 32 of those students have advanced to the 2023 International Career Development Conference in Orlando. Over 2,130 Minnesota students attended the conference.
Orono students finished first in the Sales Project; finished first and second in the Franchise Business Plan event; and swept the top three spots in the International Business event.
The following Orono DECA students have qualified for an event at the 2023 International Career Development Conference in Orlando: Cory Chapman, Business Services Marketing; Charlie Kraus, Buying & Merch TDM; Bradley Walker, Buying & Merch TDM; Danielle Pearson, Finance Operations Research; Ryan Perman, Finance Operations Research; Ellie Wheaton, Finance Operations Research; Chris Byrnes, Financial TDM; Kyle Zinn, Financial TDM; Will Fritz, Franchise Business Plan-A; Angus Muldoon, Franchise Business Plan-A; Patrick Stephenson, Franchise Business Plan-A; Harrison Finch and Caleb Stephens, Franchise Business Plan-B; Griffin Reiner, Independent Business Plan-A; Adam Trongard, Independent Business Plan-A; Nathan Koopman, International Business Plan-A; Nolan Thompson, International Business Plan-A; Caleb Vaughan, International Business Plan-A; Drew Anderson, International Business Plan-B; Grace Bickett, International Business Plan-B; Natalie Close, International Business Plan-B; Joey Mariani, International Business Plan-C; Owen Skanse, International Business Plan-C; Luke Wendling, International Business Plan-C; Riley Snow & Nash Tichy, Marketing Management 2-Person Roleplay Event; Luke Tufvander, Restaurant & Food Serv Mgmt; Carly Pitts, Sales Project; Alex Rapp, Sales Project; Haley Holzschuh, School-Based Enterprise; Grace Johnson, School-Based Enterprise; Matthew Kasbohm, School-Based Enterprise; Evie Kompelien, Trive Academy; Lydia Muldoon, Trive Academy; Izzy Torve, Trive Academy.
The Orono DECA advisor is Keith Jurek.
DECA provides opportunities for students interested in marketing and entrepreneurship to develop leadership skills, self-confidence and professionalism; participate in leadership conferences, competitive events, community service projects and social activities.
