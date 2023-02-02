When can a city council member abstain from a vote?
That was the discussion at the short Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
That question arose after council member Alisa Benson asked to abstain from a vote to refurbish a used fire truck the city recently purchased at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting.
At the time, Benson said she wanted to abstain because she felt like since it was her first meeting after getting elected in the November elections, she didn’t have enough information to vote yes or no on the project.
“I don’t feel like I have enough information on this,” Benson said at the time. “I’m very supportive of fire but this is just an issue that I feel I need more information on to support it financially.”
After signaling her desire to abstain on Jan. 9, city attorney Soren Mattick informed Benson that most abstention votes are because of a financial conflict of interest, and if she did abstain without that conflict present , her abstention would count as if were a no vote.
“Abstaining just because you don’t want to vote on it is allowable, but just so you know when you count votes, it basically counting as a no vote,” Mattick said during that prior meeting. “It counts as a abstention, but it works as no vote.”
At the meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Mattick and Benson attempted to clarify what happened and discussed when a council member can abstain from a vote.
“A council member has the right to abstain, but from my perspective what I am trying to figure out what the nature of the abstention is,” Mattick said on Monday. “It matters. Is it a ‘I simply don’t want to vote on it. I don’t feel prepared, I don’t have the information,’ or is it a conflict of interest? At the last meeting, I did want to sort out if there was a conflict of interest. There wasn’t, from my understanding. A council member regardless has the right to abstain.”
Mattick went on to explain that if a member abstains because of a conflict of interest, that it changes the council numbers; while abstaining for other reasons would not affect the council numbers.
“It does matter on the conflict side of things, because if somebody has a conflict it reduces the number of the council,” Mattick said. “We sit here as a five member council - if someone has a conflict that prevents them from voting, you become a four member council. If it’s a ‘Look I don’t feel prepared or I‘m not willing to vote on it at this time,’ the council remains as five. Which is why I talked about how it has the impact of being a no vote. We vote with so many affirmative votes and if you don’t get them - either because of no’s or abstention - the vote fails. We cannot compel someone to vote, we cannot compel them to vote yes or no. They have the right to abstain. To me, it matters on what the matter of the abstention is.”
Benson responded by saying after the discussion on Jan. 9 she had to vote yes or no, and that wasn’t the case.
“The discussion that followed did not leave me to feel that the abstention was a viable option because I didn’t have a financial conflict , and essentially as it was explained again that it would essentially count as a no,” Benson said. “Well, I didn’t want it to count as a no, I wanted to count as an abstention, which is what it was. I contacted the League of Cities about this and its clear from hearing from our city attorney today that abstentions are viable options and they will be counted as such.”
Benson went on to explain why she we wanted to abstain from the vote and why it matters.
“It matters how I vote and it matters what the perception is about my votes and it matters how the record reflects my votes as a council member,” Benson said. “I did not feel at the time that I had enough information, being it was my first meeting. I did not feel I had enough time at that meeting to give an informed vote either for or against and that’s why I asked to abstain from that vote. It was neither a financial conflict or lack of desire to vote out of any lack of preparation on my part. It was third category which was not feeling it was a vote I could do well and in an informed way which is what I pledged to do for this city. That is why I asked for abstention.”
Benson continued, “I don’t take any vote as something that is simple or without significance. I am incredibly supportive of all our emergency services and that goes for fire and police. That no vote on Jan. 9 had nothing to do with lack of support for our first responders. It had to do with my feeling at the time that I need to be informed about issues especially ones involving large financial outlays before I make them.”
