The city of Orono is in line to get a new Public Works building and new fire fighting facility.
At its regular city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, the Orono City Council unanimously approved a resolution to sell $16 million in General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds to build a new Public Works building and help with the fire department.
The city cannot sell the bonds until Dec. 13, because issuance of the CIP bonds are subject to a reverse referendum - if a petition is signed by voters equal to at least 5 percent of the votes cast in the city in the last general election and it is filed with the city clerk within 30 days after the public hearing regarding the CIP bonds, the CIP bonds may not be issued unless approved by majority of voters voting on the question of issuing the obligations.
According to city administrator Adam Edwards, there would need to be 306 signatures gathered, as 6,118 voters participated in the last election.
“Bonding should be used for long term decisions that aren’t in your every day budget - like the need for buildings - because you don’t just plan to say ‘oh in five years I’m going to need a building for something,’” Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “That’s what bonding is for.”
Nick Anhut of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors told the council that a conservative 30-year repayment plan would add an estimated $858,000 to the annual debt service levy but that would be offset by debt levies that have already expired or will be expiring in the next year.
“The levy is not going to go up at all, we don’t need to raise any money on the levy to pay for this,” Walsh said. “It is already in our budget and has been in our budget for years. While we’ve been paying off debt and that debt is paid off partially and in the next year it will be all paid off. With those dollars we will be able to pay for this without any impact to the levy at all.”
Council member Victoria Seals concurred with the mayor.
“We’ve tried to pay things off early because we knew something like this was coming. We have this built into the budget so we don’t have to raise taxes. We don’t want to raise taxes. We know that’s the last thing you want to see is taxes go up.”
Edwards explained to the council why the bonds are needed as he said the city has outgrown its current Public Works building that was built in 1991 and while the city is moving forward in establishing its own fire department that will need a building when that occurs.
“The Public Works department has grown as our responsibilities have grown over the years,” Edwards said. “At the same time that the responsibilities and the department itself has grown the area around the building has also grown –a lot of higher density development around that current facility that precludes any expansion in its existing footprint.”
Edwards said last year the council directed staff to secure property and put together plan for a new public works facility. Property on Old Crystal Bay Road that could be the new home for the Public Works Department was found.
The current Public Works building is about 27,000 square ft. and sits on a 53,000 square ft. lot while the new building would be about 60,000 square ft. on a 115,000 square ft. site, which leaves room for expansion if needed.
“Not only do we have development around our current public works but its also surrounded by swamps so we can’t really expand the building,” Walsh said. “We’ve run out of room for lots of different things, whether it be leaf collection, appliance drop-off - all that kind of stuff. We are out of room. This is going to handle our needs for the next 50 years. This will take us into the late 21st century.”
Council member Matt Johnson added, “this public works facility, we need and we need it to actually to keep being efficient to keep prices down. We paid off debt early so that when this comes up the city can keep moving forward with the same amount of debt that we are taking on to move forward but at the same time we are serving a tremendous need.”
The Public Works new building is estimated to cost around $13 million with the other $3 million to be used for the procurement of fire fighting facility.
“Either purchasing half of the existing site at Willow Dr., or beginning the construction or remolding of another facility for our own purposes,” Edwards said.
No timetable was given on when the construction would start on the new buildings and when they would be completed but Orono resident Sonja Lockman asked what would be done with the current public works building if a new one is built.
“All sorts of different things that could be done there,” Walsh said. “We don’t’ have any plan that says this is what it has to be. We will get all the publics input of all the different ideas that we can come up with. We aren’t committed to anything right now.”
Walsh mentioned possibilities of a community center, or fire department building.
