The Orono City Council held a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13. During the meeting, the council approved its consent agenda and provided feedback on changes to the city’s text amendment related to the city code subdivisions ordinance.
During a council workshop on Aug. 12, 2019, the subdivision code was reviewed by the council. Since then, the city attorney and staff worked to review the subdivision code in order to identify areas where changes would clarify and adjust the subdivision process to be consistent with state law and council goals.
While there are changes throughout the entire document, the main changes include addressing definitions in order to match the zoning code, having one classification instead of three, requiring that every subdivision be platted and other changes in order to be consistent with state law, according to city staff. The changes were not approved by the council but tabled for later discussion.
The council also approved a noise exemption for a special event permit for a private event, a rental license, appointed 2020 seasonal employees, action to replace a generator for city hall as well as additional work for the 2020 Crack Sealing Maintenance project.
According to city documents, Orono seals approximately 31,000 feet of pavement each year. Due to an “excellence per foot number this year,” the city is looking to do more in order to “take advantage of the pricing.”
“The current 2020 street operation budget supports the additional work,” the document states.
MP Asphalt Maintenance will honor its pricing of $0.65 per linear foot, which translates to $20,152 for 31,000 feet of sealing; however, with the second round of work, the total will be $40,304 for 62,000 feet of sealting. The Capital Improvement Plan and the 2020 public works plan allocated $50,000 for pavement preventive maintenance.
The city council also approved public works to install a fourth speed hump on Crystal Bay Road. A homeowner located on Crystal Bay Road sent in a request for a speed hump to be installed. The speed hump was recommended by staff because there are three current speed humps located on the road and a fourth could “improve the overall effectiveness of the system as a whole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.