In busy night, the Orono City Council approved the preliminary tax levy for 2023 at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.
Besides approving the tax levy, the council also approved the 2023 preliminary general fund budget, adopted the 2023 Long Lake Fire Department budget, passed a Notice of Intent to Establish a Fire Department, passed a resolution to approve a contract to build a new public works building and other items.
As for 2023 preliminary tax levy, Orono Finance Director Ron Olson told the council that the property tax levy has six components.
The first is the operating levy which is adopted to fund the General Fund Operating Budget, and is increasing by $648,900 or 13 percent.
The second part is the Facilities Levy which is dedicated to be used for construction and capital maintenance of city buildings, and is remaining at the 2022 amount.
The third is for the Pavement Management Levy that is needed to fund the city’s pavement maintenance plan, and it is increasing by $100,000 or 11.1 percent. The levy for parks is being increased by $50,000 or 50 percent. The Community Investment levy is being established at $219,000 to pay for projects of citywide value.
The final levy component is for the debt service of the city’s outstanding bonds, which is $1,002,000.
The levy was approved for $8,387,000 an $1,442,220 or 20.7 percent increase.
“Eighty percent of that increase is due to wage increases.” Olson said. “It is a sizable increase, but I think its justified.”
While the preliminary tax levy increased, Olson told the council the total local tax capacity rate is dropping to 16.77 percent.
With the approval of the preliminary tax levy, that number can not go up but only go down when the council gives its final approval of the levy on Dec. 12 after the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Other council action on Sept. 26:
The council approved the 2023 Long Lake Fire Department operating budget with Orono’s cost for fire services at $543,963 which is an increase of $88,022 or 19.31 percent from the 2022 budget. This will be paid out of the Fire Department budget in the 2019 General Fund budget.
In other fire department related matters, the council adopted a resolution that authorized the mayor to sign the letter of intent to start a fire department.
The State Fire Marshal’s informed the city that they need to apply for a fire department identification number regardless of whether Orono takes over control of the existing Long Lake Fired Department or starts a ne fire department from scratch. To get an identification number the city needs to provide the state with a letter resolution of intent to establish a municipal fire department and confirmation for the capacity of 911 service and its ability to act as the public safety answering point.
The council also approved a draft resolution for approval to award the contract for the building of a new public works building to Ebert Construction for the low bid of $16,067,000.
The new building will be built at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road. The city bonded for the project in December 2021 and the design work was completed in April and the project put out for bid.
At that time the bids came in higher than expected and the council rejected them and went back to the design team to make changes to bring the project in under what the bonded for. E
dwards said the project was put out for bid in August with sealed bids opened on Sept. 15.
