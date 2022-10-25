While the city of Orono waits to hear back from Long Lake regarding fire service in the area, Orono is making plans for the future.
Currently, Long Lake provides fire service to Orono but that contract is set to expire in December 2025 and Orono has offered to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department for around $1.5 million.
Long Lake is mulling the offer, but Orono is moving ahead with plans to start is own fire department in case Long Lake and Orono can’t come to an agreement about fire services.
The latest step from Orono was to start recruitment efforts for a fire chief/consultant for the fire department.
The Orono city council approved the job description and timeline for hiring a fire chief at its council meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
The fire chief job description and timeline was developed by a committee made up of council members Victoria Seals, Richard Crosby and resident Eddie Rice (Rice is currently running for city council), along with help from city staff.
“We did combine a lot of elements that are in a fire chief role plus a consultant role,” Seals said. “The staff did a good job of making sure we had a timeline that allowed multiple people to be a part of the process. It also fits in to the grander timeline that (the city administrator) created to make sure the city of Orono is set up in case things don’t work out.”
The posted job description reads: “This position provides leadership in the Fire Department and is responsible for managing all Fire Department operations including: twenty-four hour fire suppression, rescue, and EMS operations; fire training; fire prevention and public education; and fire inspections and investigations. Provide effective coordination of services with appropriate State and local fire organizations and code enforcement, fire prevention and investigation programs and trainings.”
The minimum requirements for the position are spelled out in the posting, among them educational and workplace experience and responsibilities, along with various certifications and a willingness to relocate to Orono, if necessary.
In addition to those qualifications, other desirable qualifications are experience in establishing a new fire department, five years of Fire Marshal experience, and 10-plus years supervisory experience in emergency services.
“I read through that and it looks like we put together a very detailed list of what we are looking for,” Mayor Dennis Walsh said.
The proposed process to hire for the new position is the city would advertise for the job of fire chief/consultant until the end of the October and start reviewing applications on Nov. 1, with two rounds of interviews running from Nov. 7 to 18.
If they find a candidate they want for the position, they would start negotiations with that applicant with hopes of the council approving the hire at the end of November and the fire chief starting the new job on Jan. 1, 2023.
The pay for the position will be between $97,898.40 and $120,117.
The position was not included in the preliminary 2023 operating budget the council approved in September and would need to be added before the final approval in December.
Of course, this could all be moot if Long Lake accepts Orono’s offer to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department, or if the two cities come to a new fire services agreement.
In other council action, the council gave final approval of construction contract for the new public works facility project to Ebert Construction. The council approved a draft resolution for approval to award the contract for the building of a new public works building to Ebert Construction for the low bid of $16,067,000 at its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting. At that Sept. 26 meeting, a resident raised a concern about the low bidder and council delayed approval and directed staff to provide resolution for the award.
In the council packet regarding the bidding, city administrator Adam Edwards wrote that “staff and Oertel (city architect) reviewed the material provided by the concerned resident and conducted research into the low bidder, Ebert Construction. We could not find sufficient cause for the city to reject the low bid. Ebert also provided letters of reference on similar recent projects.”
The new building will be built at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road. The city bonded for the project in December 2021 and the design work was completed in April and the project was put out for bid. At that time, the bids came in higher than expected and the council rejected them and went back to the design team to make changes to bring the project in under what the bonded for.
Edwards said the project was put out for bid in August with sealed bids opened on Sept. 15.
