At the Orono city council meeting on Monday, March 14, the council approved new precinct designations and polling places for the 2022 election.
Every 10 years, the state legislative districts get redrawn and after the 2020 census those new state legislative districts and maps were released by a five-judge panel on Feb. 15.
The previous legislative House districts had the city of Orono divided into two different districts, 33A and 33B, which required two separate precincts which were precinct 2 and 3A. Jerry Hertaus was the representative from district 33A and Kelly Morrison represented district 33B
With the release of the new legislative district boundaries, the city of Orono was placed into one House district 45A, creating changes for Orono’s precinct boundaries and the number of polling places. Hertaus lives in the new District 45A while Morrison now lives in District 45B. No announcement has come from either on if they will run for election in the new districts.
The city council approved the following precinct and polling places for elections conducted in the city in 2022: Precinct 1 - Long Lake Fire Station, 340 Willow Dr. N.; Precinct 2 - Orono Council Chambers, 2780 Kelley Parkway; Precinct 3 - Calvary Memorial Church, 2420 Dunwoody Ave., Wayzata.
