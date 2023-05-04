Orono Community Education is bouncing back and is now looking to grow.
That was the message the Orono School Board heard at its meeting on Monday, April 24 from Tiffany Clifton, Orono Community Education Director.
Not only has enrollment bounced back to pre-COVID levels, but the department continues to expand course offerings throughout the year, Clifton told the board.
Clifton said that though it is only April, they already have 5,664 people enrolled for programs this summer and they will continue to take registration for summer programs well into summer.
“Our numbers for fall and winter/spring are exceeding where we were last year, which is at or exceeding where we were at before COVID,” Clifton said. “We are on track to meet or exceed our enrollment numbers from last summer, which was a record-breaking summer year for us. We are very excited to continue that trend.”
Even with enrollment numbers growing, Clifton said there are still some barriers for people to participate in community education and adminstrators are looking for ways to break those barriers.
“We are always proud to provide scholarships and free opportunities so all can participate in our programming throughout the summer, so if anyone is wanting to participate but finances are a barrier, please reach out we are always happy to work with anybody in any situation,” she said.
Besides enrollment numbers being up, Clifton told the board Community Education is expanding its course offerings by adding more aquatic programming for the community - such as more open swim times, private lessons and swimming assessment to help guide people into the proper level for aquatic lessons.
Clifton also announced that they will be bringing back middle school clubs that were lost during theCOVID-19 pandemic. She said they already started an Art and Inclusion Club this spring, and will add more opportunities for clubs for the 2023-24 school year.
“We are proud to be reinstating clubs into our middle school,” Clifton said.
Another area that is growing within Orono Community Education is at the Orono Activities Center. Community Education took over control of the facility last year. At that time, enrollment numbers were at 3,900 members - they now stand at 4,600 members.
“We are seeing growth in our memberships and continue to work collectively on ways to build a connection and make the climate and culture there feel welcoming and a place to belong,” Clifton said. “We are just trying to bring people in a variety of different ways. Overall, I feel like we are moving in a really great direction.”
Just like most other industries, finding people to fill all the department’s positions has been a struggle.
“Staffing is our biggest challenge right now,” Clifton said.
Orono board member Todd Madson had nothing but praise for the department.
“Your staff and services are just fantastic. There are a lot of good stuff that you have going on,” he said.
