The Orono City Council has denied a request by the Long Lake Rowing Club to refund fees related to a proposed boathouse at Summit Park Beach earlier this year.
The LLRC requested that the city refund $1,500 at the council’s regular meeting on Monday, March 14. The LLRC asked that the $975 application fee, $275 fee for zoning text amendment, and $250 for a two-hour site visit to Wayzata Beach initiated by an Orono Park Commissioner on Oct. 22, 2019, with two staff members from Petersen Keller Architects at $125 an hour be refunded by the city after the LLRC withdrew its application before a January Planning Commission meeting, due to strong objections from the public.
The LLRC was looking for a permanent spot for a facility that they could use for training and to house equipment. In the fall of 2019, the Long Lake Rowing Crew approached Orono about the prospect of partnering to construct a boathouse at Summit Beach Park. The city Park Commission considered the proposal at two meetings in November 2019 and March 2020.
In July 2020, the city council reviewed the LLRC’s request and no formal action was taken by the council. Following that meeting the LLRC proceeded with plans for the project. In December 2021, the LLRC submitted an application seeking a public-private partnership to construct the Long Lake Community Rowing Center at Summit Beach Park. The application consisted of a request for a zoning text amendment and a conditional use permit to support the proposed use.
Rob Berrel, of the LLRC, presented the rowing club’s position to the council.
“We were just the applicant asking for permission to explore what is possible. We were committed to following the city’s process until we got an answer, which we never received,” Berrel said. “I want to thank you all again for your time, I really appreciate it and we appreciate it as an organization and based on where we are in the process, we do respectfully ask that the requested funds be refunded, if you see fit. Thank you very much.”
While the council seemed sympathetic to the LLRC, they voted against refunding the fees 3-0 (council members Aaron Printup and Victoria Seals were not present).
Mayor Dennis Walsh, in explaining why he was against refunding the fees, said when Orono schools built the activity center, the council decided not to waive the building fees for the school district because of the precedent it would set and the council didn’t want to get in the habit of picking and choosing who they should waive the fees for.
“What it comes to is really that,” Walsh said. “Because of the fee issue and setting kind of a dime down of who I should give it back to or not give back to, or agree to do that, I think that puts us in a tough position. I wouldn’t be in favor of a position to refund that because of those issues.”
Council member Matt Johnson agreed.
“The process has fees and the process didn’t work out but I don’t see grounds for refunding any,” he said.
In other council action, the council approved a motion for a ‘Space Needs and Facility Study for Current Public Works Building’ by Oertel Architecture for $13,470.
In a meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, the Orono City Council unanimously approved a resolution to sell $16 million in General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds to build a new Public Works building and help with the fire department.
With a new Public Works Building in the works, the old building can be re-purposed for something else and this study will give the city options on what to do with the building once the new Public Works Building is completed.
