The Orono City Council began their 2020 meetings on Jan. 13.
During that meeting, city council members discussed possible changes to the city code “that allows for the licensing of city land for the installation of private docks by adjacent property owners.”
According to city documents, in a city workshop on Aug. 26, city staff were directed to “prepare an ordinance to allow for the private use of city land for docks, specifically for the four lots adjacent to city land on Crystal Bay road.” It also only allows the owner of certain lots on Crystal Bay road to be eligible for certain dock sites.
The license would allow the homeowner to avoid having the dock be rented out because it would declare their boat and a license plate would also be attached to the dock near the road by the city. A temporary visiting permit would be offered to homeowners with visitors. The permit would be offered for up to 21 days per calendar year for visits longer than 48 hours. The proposal is for three years.
Staff also recommended a fee of $325 per year, $975 per license term, $100 per second boat, per year and $300 per license term. When it comes to off-season storage, the draft proposed two options, either allowing off-season storage and one requiring storage on the adjacent residential lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.