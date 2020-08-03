The East Long Lake Trail Project was awarded during Orono’s city council meeting on Monday, July 13.
The East Long Lake Trail Project includes the removal of asphalt; stabilizing the lakeshore; constructing a 10-foot wide trail; and the addition of benches, a boardwalk, an overlook point and interpretive signage.
The project is expected to cost $411,000. The city was awarded a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for $150,000. The Parks Enterprise and Stormwater fund will cover the remaining amount.
According to city documents, the city received seven bids. The lowest bid of $268,688.44 came from Blackstone Contractors, who was awarded the project. City staff recommended “adding back as much boardwalk into the project as [they] can within the budget via change order” because the bid came in well under the engineers’ estimate.
Construction will begin this month and continue through October 2020.
The city council also awarded the Sewer Rehabilitation Project. According to city documents, sanitary sewer treatment is provided by the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services (MCES).
“Since 2005, MCES has identified Orono as one of the communities who contribute excessive Inflow and Infiltration,” the document states.
The city has been working to reduce inflow and infiltration each year. Based on Orono’s flows in 2019, MCES provided the city with an excessive flow work plan assignment. The city will use inflow and infiltration projects in 2020-24 to possibly accomplish the reductions.
The current project awarded includes 5,427 feet of sewer main and the sealing of 32 sanitary swerve manholes. The city received three bids, with the lowest, $275,718.18, from Insituform Technologies. Bolton and Menk also provided a proposed construction oversight cost of $25,000 and $10,000 for design work for the manholes.
The total cost of the project is $329,918.18 with funding coming from the city’s Sanitary Sewer Fund. According to city documents, the Capital Improvement plan and Annual Public Works have $290,000 allocated for 2020 projects.
Along with the project, the city council also approved the ordinance for a Sanitary Sewer Service Line Inspection Program. In an effort to reduce the inflow and infiltration into the city’s system, the program includes inspections and compliance checks.
“The proposal contains updates establishing more reasonable timelines and adding some specificity to inspections required for rebuilds. In addition the proposal includes a new section (14- 190) aimed at establishing a point of sale inspection,” the document states.
The inspection requirement includes a required inspection when a property connected to the city’s sanitary sewer is sold. The visual and televisual aspects of the inspection will point out any cracks, separations or other issues. A certificate of compliance is required. Once issued, the certificate will be valid for 10 years.
The program is expected to be implemented at the end of the year. The cost to implement the program is $19,500 per year in labor. The cost will be covered by inspection fees. According to the project’s communication plan, their objective is to inform residents of the upcoming changes and requirements, provide instructions on how to comply with the program and provide information to realtors and title companies.
