The Orono primary and elementary chess teams travelled to St. Thomas University on March 5 to compete in the Minnesota Scholastic Chess championship.
The event attracted nearly 300 competitors in four divisions to the beautiful Anderson student center in St. Paul.
The Orono Chess Club sent eight students to compete in the K-3 and K-5 divisions. They were looking to continue the strong team performance from last year’s Scholastic Chess Championship where the K-3 team were state champions.
While the competition was all business, the Orono team took advantage of the time between matches to socialize, bond, enjoy the St. Thomas University campus and be amazed by the food selection in the dining hall.
Third-graders Holden Hoffarber, Bobby Martin, Teddy Martin, Nolan Naughton and John Reiling made up the Orono Chess Club K-3 team. These excellent students participated in four consecutive 90-minute rounds of competition on Saturday. When the dust settled, the Orono students had notched 10 points in team competition and earned second place just behind Eisenhower Elementary.
Orono and Eisenhower may have outshone their competition because they both have the same talented head coach, Igor Rybakov.
“Both of these teams have so much talent. I was proud of each of them. I think I’ll have to arrange a special rematch to prepare them for the School Chess Association championship. The rest of the state better watch out,” said Coach Rybakov.
A rematch between two excellent programs is a tough reward for a great performance.
Several Orono third graders also placed individually. Holden Hoffarber placed fourth overall and improved over his seventh-place finish at the SCA championship last year. Nolan Naughton tied for 10th place overall.
The K-5 team was made up of Orono fourth graders Robbie Crawford, Logan Hatcher and Linden Hermansen. The K-5 team competed in five two-hour rounds over two consecutive days. This was
Logan’s first chess competition, and he certainly picked a tough tournament for his inaugural performance with the team. However, this trio of fourth graders all contributed to their fourth-place finish in the division which contained some of the best elementary age chess players in Minnesota.
