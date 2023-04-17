Orono groundbreaking.jpg

Pictured at the groundbreaking ceremony for Orono’s public works building, from left, are: DJ Goman, Public Works Superintendent; Thomas Stromodt Architect from Oertel Architects, LTD; Mayor Dennis Walsh, Randy Pavey, Contractor from Ebert Construction; and civil engineer David Martini. (Photo courtesy City of Orono)

The City of Orono held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, April 10, for its new Public Works building at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road in Orono.

The city conducted a feasibility study for the facility in summer of 2020 and contracted with Oertel Architects in the spring of 2021 for the design of the new facility. Oertel completed the design in April 2022 and construction started in December 2022 after the city awarded the project to Ebert Construction in October 2022. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

