Pictured at the groundbreaking ceremony for Orono’s public works building, from left, are: DJ Goman, Public Works Superintendent; Thomas Stromodt Architect from Oertel Architects, LTD; Mayor Dennis Walsh, Randy Pavey, Contractor from Ebert Construction; and civil engineer David Martini. (Photo courtesy City of Orono)
The City of Orono held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, April 10, for its new Public Works building at 365 Old Crystal Bay Road in Orono.
The city conducted a feasibility study for the facility in summer of 2020 and contracted with Oertel Architects in the spring of 2021 for the design of the new facility. Oertel completed the design in April 2022 and construction started in December 2022 after the city awarded the project to Ebert Construction in October 2022. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.
The project consists of the construction of a 63,300 square foot maintenance and office building as well as an outdoor work and commodities storage area. This new 65,000 square foot facility will have expansion of an additional 25,000 square foot if needed in the future.
“This is a great day for Orono with the groundbreaking of the new Public Works facility to replace the 35 year old outdated facility that has no room to expand,” Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh said. “Thanks to the city council building committee, Orono staff, Public Works team, architect and engineers and our builder that was selected for the great new Public Works facility. All of this will be done without increasing the tax rate for Orono residents. Once again the Orono City Council has put the City of Orono and the Orono citizens in the best possible position for the future of our great city. The Orono City Council also had the foresight to bond for the new facility before the interest rates went up. We have a 1.9 percent interest rate for the life of the bonding project.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.