For the first time since 2012, the Orono School Board meeting was chaired by somebody other than Bob Tunheim.
At the first school board meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, the Orono School Board was chaired by Laura Wallander since Tunheim did not run for re-election and is no longer on the board. Wallander conducted the business of the board as acting chair.
The meeting was also the first meeting in 31 years without Martha Van De Ven. Van De Ven also did not run for re-election in the fall after serving on the board for over three decades.
As is the case with most meetings of a new year, the Orono School Board meeting on Jan. 9 was dominated by organization of the board and committee assignments for its members.
The first order of business was to swear in Sarah Borchers, Todd Madson, and Wendy Lundsgaard as members of the Orono School Board. All three were elected to the board in the election in the fall, with Borchers getting re-elected and Madson and Lundsgaard getting elected to their first term on the board.
After that, with Wallander as acting chair, the board set out to elect a new board chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer for the upcoming year of meetings.
Board member Mike Bash was selected as the board chair, with Sarah Borchers as vice chair, Wallander as clerk, and Ali Howe as treasurer.
After that, the board approved the salaries for the board members at $0 for the upcoming year.
“I believe we are the only school district in the state that does not pay its school board members,” Bash said.
“That keeps the money where it belongs, in the classroom,” Wallander added.
From there, the board handed out committee assignments. Madson and Bash were selected to represent Orono on the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, with Madson being the voting member and Bash the alternate. The other assignments included: Orono Healthy Youth went to Borchers and Howe; Spartan Parent Association went to Borchers; and Staff Development went to Madsen and Lundsgaard.
Other committee assignments that did not need discussion by members included: Bash - Co-curricular, Facilities and Finance, Board Policy, Educational Cooperative Service Unit (ECSU), MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) and Long Lake Community Liaison; Borchers - Facilities and Finance, Board Policy, Curriculum and Accountability Council, and Medina Community Liaison; Howe - Negotiations, Co-curricular, Community Education Advisory Council, Orono Healthy Youth, Special Education Parent Association, and Independence Community Liaison; Lundsgaard - Negotiations, Orono Action Steering Committee, Curriculum and Accountability Council, ECFE Advisory Committee (Early Childhood Family Education), Middle School Parent Association, Staff Development, Teacher Meet and Confer, and Maple Plain Community Liaiso Madson - Facilities and Finance, MSBA (MN School Boards Association) Local Legislative Liaison, Orono City/School Communication, Orono Foundation for Education, Parent Teacher Organization, Staff Development, and Orono Community Liaison; Wallander - Negotiations, Co-curricular Orono Action Steering Committee, Community Education Advisory Council, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) Advisory Committee, Orono Ice Arena Board, Parent Teacher Organization Teacher Meet and Confer, and Minnetonka Beach Community Liaison.
