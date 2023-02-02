The Orono school board heard a presentation from Orono High School principal Dr. Amy Steiner about courses the school plans to offer for the 2023-24 school year and came away impressed.
At the meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Steiner went over some of the classes that have been successful this school year and what they hope to offer for students next year.
First, Steiner presented an overview of the highly successful Senior Spartan Experience program that was launched in 2021.
The program works with senior students to expand learning outside of the classroom with opportunities such as internships, job shadowing or service projects.
“It really helps them continue to be engaged in their learning at the high school level while also pursuing their passions and their interests,” Steiner said.
The program only had four students when it first launched in 2021, but has grown each year with 15 students in 2022 and 30 students this year. The list of areas that students have pursued are of a wide variety, including architecture, cybersecurity, sports marketing, and law enforcement to name a few, Steiner explained.
“We are definitely growing it slowly but surely, and we know as more students participate in this and have a good experience they will share it and it will continue to grow because it’s a really great opportunity for students,” Steiner said.
Board member Todd Madsen was happy to see the program grow.
“I’m really pleased that this is something that is picking up traction and that you are promoting because I think there is a demand or request in the community to give our students options to find pathways that may not fit in the traditional view. This is great,” he said.
Steiner followed by introducing some new courses the school wants to offer for the 2023-24 school year.
Most of the new courses came in the language arts classes, including a writing workshop, which would be an elective for 11th and 12th graders and is targeted for students that want to dig deeper into writing abilities. Students would work on large writing project with goal to publish that project at end of the year.
Other new language arrts classes will be: Reading for High School (9th and 10th graders) –to help students build literacy skills in addition to regular English class; Literature in film – (elective for 11th and 12th) work on projects turned into play or movie; Online creative writing class; and Leadership in action – English or social study credit for 11th and 12th graders)where they can learn about leadership styles and service project (plan, design, implement).
Other new courses offered according to Steiner, are an AP Pre-calculus class in math, an online Physical Education class option, social studies will offer a History through Film option where students look at events in history and how it was displayed through film, AP European History, an online class for AP World History, and an online class in AP Human Geography.
“We are all about engaging them and expanding their opportunities so they can feel passionate and own their learning,” Steiner said of the new course offerings.
“This is something as a community we should be proud of,” board chair Mike Bash said. “This is why people want to go to Orono Schools. This is really impressive.”
