Pictured is Orono’s Hackberry Park, as pictured on the city’s website. (Photo courtesy of City of Orono)

The city of Orono is going to take a fresh look at Hackberry Park.

The Orono City Council unanimously approved a motion at its Monday, April 10, meeting to hire the engineering firm Bolton and Menk for its Hackberry master plan design services.

