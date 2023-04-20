The city of Orono is going to take a fresh look at Hackberry Park.
The Orono City Council unanimously approved a motion at its Monday, April 10, meeting to hire the engineering firm Bolton and Menk for its Hackberry master plan design services.
The cost to use Bolton and Menk to design a master plan for the park - located on the corner of Willow Drive North and Maple Lane - is $9,300. The quote is broken up into $5,900 for master plan development and $3,400 for the master plan executive summary. The cost of the design services will come from the city’s Parks Fund.
“We are just looking to start that process of master plan services with Bolten and Menk,” Joshua Lemons, Orono Parks and Golf Superintendent, told the council. “Then, over the next few years, we can go into design and construction sometime in 2025.”
The city has waited a long time to update Hackberry Park, as there was a house sitting in the middle of park. According to Lemons, the city purchased that house in 2016 with life estate, which essentially meant that the owner of that house keeps ownership of that house until they decide to no longer own it. Lemons said that home was vacated in December 2022, which triggered Orono’s ownership of the property. Lemons said the police and fire departments will do some training around that property before it is demolished in the future.
With that property transfer to the city, it gave Orono the chance to take a deep dive into ways to improve the park - and that starts with the master plan services with Bolton and Menk.
“This is exciting for the parks commission to be able to put together a good study and what the possibilities are for that park,” Mayor Dennis Walsh said.
Before approving the motion, council members Victoria Seals and Alisa Benson asked the Parks Commission and Bolton and Menk to speak with and listen to the neighbors and users of the park before developing the master plan.
Lemons and city administrator Adam Edwards assured the council that they would listen to all stakeholders.
“We aren’t moving into design phrase without having to talk with that neighborhood first,” Lemons said. “What we are getting is just some concepts of what we can do with the park. The park commission is actively communicating with users of the park and will be moving to communicating with neighbors as well. Once we have that framework with what we would like to see done there that gives us an opportunity to engage to the public and refine that plan.”
He added that this is just the start of the process, as the Parks Commission and Bolton and Menk will engage with the proper people on what they would like to see out of the park, with the hopes of construction on the park improvements sometime in 2025.
Edwards added, “Part of the reason for doing this master plan is to look at all the different things that are out there that we would need to incorporate into any kind of project we do with that park. We have a bunch issues with that park and this is an effort to gather all that information in one place and then start talking about whats the art of possible here.”
Currently the park is equipped with ball fields, basketball court, benches, bike rack, chemical toilets, open space, picnic tables and playground equipment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.