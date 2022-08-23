The Long Lake Fire Department needs two new Command Vehicles, but how to purchase the vehicles has gone back and forth in discussions between the cities of Long Lake and Orono.
At its city council meeting on July 25, the Orono city council authorized a plan to pay for both vehicles with the conditions that both vehicles be solely funded by the city of Orono and the vehicles are entirely owned by the Orono, with the vehicle title to be in Orono’s name and the city will then loan the vehicles to the LLFD. The purchase also stipulates that the fire trucks are not subject to repurchase by Long Lake pursuant to the agreement dated Oct. 15, 2002 like the other pieces of equipment exclusively owned by Orono.
The Long Lake City Council responded at its meeting on Aug. 3 meeting by agreeing with the need to purchase the vehicles, but not with how Orono offered to purchase the vehicles.
Long Lake passed two motions with the first motion authorizing the purchase of the Command 2 vehicle consistent with the 2022 CIP that was previously approved during the budgeting process, and under the terms of the current fire service agreement dated October 15, 2002 which remains in effect through the end of 2025. With the second motion, the council unanimously authorized the purchase of the Command 1 vehicle as an unbudgeted and necessary item for the Long Lake Fire Department, with said unbudgeted purchase to also be subject to the terms of the fire service agreement dated October 15, 2002.
With that, the Orono City Council took up the matter at its Monday, Aug. 8 meeting and passed a motion to purchase the two vehicles anyway at a cost of $137,707.18 and offer the Long Lake Fire Department use of them.
“I think we maintain our position and purchase these,” council member Matt Johnson said. “Hopefully, we can figure this out with Long Lake. We can procure them, get them purchased, get them coming this way, they are on the east coast and we can sort through it as two cities on the side.”
Council member Victoria Seals agreed, “After speaking to the chief, these are needed. I still think we should buy them. We committed to them and they are hard to get. I like the plan to go with the original plan of purchase 100 percent. We can figure out the details later.”
If the LLFD doesn’t accept the vehicles, Seals said Orono can use them in different ways.
“Their home should be the fire department and that’s were they should be, but in my understanding if it doesn’t work out we can always utilize them in other avenues – police department and whatnot. I think our plan to purchase just makes sense.”
Seals and Johnson are the two Orono council members that are negotiations with Long Lake over the future of LLFD.
In other Orono City Council news, the council approved the appointment of. Laura Oakden to the Community Development Director position and Natalie Nye for the City Planner position.
Oakden has been Orono’s city planner since 2017 and was appointed to interim Community Development Director earlier this summer when that position opened up. She has a bachelors degree in Urban Studies and Environmental Studies as well as a Master degree in Urban and Regional Planning.
Nye takes over for Oakden as the city planner and has over nine years of planning experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning. She also has an AICP certification. She is scheduled to start on Oct. 3.
