The Long Lake Fire Department needs two new Command Vehicles, but how to purchase the vehicles has gone back and forth in discussions between the cities of Long Lake and Orono.

At its city council meeting on July 25, the Orono city council authorized a plan to pay for both vehicles with the conditions that both vehicles be solely funded by the city of Orono and the vehicles are entirely owned by the Orono, with the vehicle title to be in Orono’s name and the city will then loan the vehicles to the LLFD. The purchase also stipulates that the fire trucks are not subject to repurchase by Long Lake pursuant to the agreement dated Oct. 15, 2002 like the other pieces of equipment exclusively owned by Orono.

Load comments