The Orono city council approved the city’s 2021 public works plan during their Nov. 23 council meeting.
The plan includes a projected budget for 2021, the department’s mission and goals and details for each function.
Funding for the public works budget comes from the general levy; enterprise accounts such as utilities and special funds including parks dedication, community investment; and the Lurton Park fund. The operating budget breaks down into nine accounts including streets, engineering, parks, golf course, water, sewer, storm sewer, brush site and fleet. The operating budget is projected at $4,766,700.
The capital budget accounts include pavement management, park dedication, Lurton Park Fund, enterprise water, enterprise sweet, enterprise stormwater, equipment fund, facilities fund and community investment fund. The capital budget is projected to total $3,838,704.
Street capital projects include reconstruction, reclamation or mill and overlay for East Navarre Roads, West Navarre Roads, Eileen, Park Lane and Elm Street as well as Casco Circle. Funding for street projects is included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. Other street projects include annual maintenance, preventive street maintenance and a continuation of last year’s park tree inventory, which is depending on a tree grant from Hennepin County.
“The purpose is to establish the species mix and overall health of the city’s public tree canopy. The results will be used to conduct further planning to address issues such and Emerald Ash Bore and Dutch Elm disease,” the plan states.
Sanitary Sewer projects include lifts stations rehabilitations, sanitary sewer rehabilitation, sewer meter installations, forcemain replacements as well as annual inspections and repairs. Water projects include the replacement for water main and hydrants, water meter replacements and annual inspections. Stormwater projects include stormwater improvements, installing curb and gutter, catch basins and storm pipes, dredging the Golf Course Pond to restore capacity and annual maintenance.
Parks projects include trail improvements within Lurton Park, installation and maintenance of a swim platform at Sandy Beach, installation of a swim dock at Lydiard Beach, seasonal parks transitions and annual park maintenance.
