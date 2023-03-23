It certainly doesn’t look like spring outside right now, but its hopefully right around the corner.
One way that you can tell that spring is coming is that the city of Orono has announced the date for its annual spring cleanup day.
The city announced that Spring Cleanup day will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orono Public Works Facility, located at 2700 Kelley Parkway.
Spring Cleanup Day is open to all residents of Orono, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach and Spring Park. Identification along with proof of residency is required.
Items that will be collected for no charge are car batteries, mowers, snow blowers, power tools, power equipment, grills, and other scrap metal. Bikes are also accepted at no cost, but Recovery Bikes will be on hand to accept donated bikes.
Electronic waste items - such as phones, cameras and camcorders - can be disposed off at no charge, but larger E-waste items - such as computers, scanners, printers, monitors, radios, televisions, paper shredders, power supplies and electric typewriters - will cost $12 to dispose of, and large TV’s (32 inches or larger) will cost $20.
Large appliances, like refrigerator or dishwashers, will cost $20; while small appliances like microwaves will cost $12.
Construction debris (boards, moldings, concrete doors, sheetrock, brick, windows, fences, tile) and household junk (carpet, shelving, lawn furniture, small furniture, garden tools, toys, mattresses) will cost $30 per cubic yard.
Some items that will not be accepted at the cleanup day are: propane tanks, recyclables that are collected curbside, timbers, treated lumber, shingles, yard waste (leaves, grass, brush), caulking tubes, water softener zeolite tanks, hazardous wastes including paint, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, petroleum products and fluorescent lamps, barrels or drums that are not completely empty and do not have the ends cut out. For information on how to recycle or properly dispose of most of these items visit www.co.hennepin.mn.us/environment.
The Salvation Army will be on hand to collect donations from clothing, household items, textiles, furniture (no excessive wear or stain), electronics (flat screen TV), and appliances (working, less 10 years old).
To pay for the disposal of items, the city will accept cash, credit card or checks made out to the City of Orono.
For more information check out the city of Orono’s website at www.ci.orono.mn.us or call (952) 249-4600.
