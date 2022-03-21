Do you know of somebody that graduated from Orono High School that you think should be honored?
If so, the Orono Alumni Association, in collaboration with Orono High School and the Orono School District, is looking for nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Alumni and Promising Alumni awards.
The Promising Alumni Award recognizes an alum who has graduated within 15 years, meaning the classes of 2007-2021. The Distinguished Alumni Award will honor a graduate from the Class of 2006 and earlier.
Both categories follow the same requirement process. There are a range of qualifications, and each alumni recommended is reviewed on an individual basis. Nominations are vetted through the selection committee with candidate interviews in Spring 2022. One nominee will be chosen for each award and notified of their selection by early May.
The Orono Alumni Association, launched in the fall of 2014, was created as an entity of the Orono Foundation for Education (formally Orono Alliance), to provide alumni with the opportunity to connect, engage, and support their school and their community. This prestigious Orono Alumni Awards program was first founded in 1997.
“The creation of the Orono Alumni Association and the partnership with Orono Schools and the Orono Foundation for Education continues to build on dreams that I have to connect our schools with our community,” former Superintendent of Orono Schools Dr. Karen Orcutt said. “The past honorees for the Distinguished Alumni Award are an amazing group of community members; I look forward to seeing the younger alumni added to this prestigious group of Orono graduates.”
The Orono Alumni Association invites alumni, friends and community members to nominate an Orono High School graduate who has demonstrated excellence in their chosen field or occupation and/or has demonstrated leadership and character and made lasting contributions in their community.
To get involved with the Orono Alumni Association (which include networking, mentorship and internship connections, the awards nominating process, and homecoming event activities) please contact staff@oronofoundation.org.
