Are you looking for a way to reduce the amount of trash you throw out each week?
If so, the city of Orono is offering a way for you to do that through organics recycling.
So, what is organics recycling?
Instead of throwing your disgarded food, non-recyclable paper and compostable products away, you recycle them. The material is picked up by a waste hauler and delivered to an industrial compost site with the organic material being recycled into compost, a nutrient-rich soil-like material that can be used in gardens and landscaping projects.
Orono has started offering a community organics recycling drop-off site to its residents. Orono’s Organics Recycling Program allows residents to bring their organic waste to a drop-off location within the city.
The program is free to all residents of Orono but registration is required. Signing up ensures you will be included on a list to receive periodic emails with information and important reminders for participating in the program.
After registering, stop by city hall for a start-up package which includes brochures, a tabletop compost bin, and a couple of compost bags to get you started.
So, what is accepted for organics recycling? All food, non-recyclable and food-soiled paper (pizza boxes from delivery, napkins and paper towels, paper egg cartons), certified compostable products and other compostable household items (coffee grounds and filters, hair and nail clippings, cotton balls and swabs with paper stems, houseplants and flowers, tea bags) are all accepted.
Then what is not accepted? Animal and pet waste, litter or bedding, cleaning or baby wipes, diapers and sanitary products, dryer sheets, grease or oil, plastic bags and styrofoam, recyclable items, including cartons, glass, metal, paper and plastic, and yard waste will not be accepted.
For a complete list of what is and isn’t accepted go to city’s website.
If you have any questions about organics recycling or this program, please contact Anna Carlson at 952-249-4605 or via email at acarlson@ci.orono.mn.us
