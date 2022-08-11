Do you have an idea on how Summit Beach Park should be used in the future?
If so, the city of Orono wants to hear about your ideas.
The city is hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit Beach Park to hear from residents about the Summit Beach Park Master Plan.
In addition to the open house, the city of Orono is asking for residents to complete a survey about the park. That survey can be found at tinyurl.com/yckmh984,
“Your responses will be very helpful to the city. The survey is part of a larger community engagement process for the park. Your responses will help guide the city through a master plan process for the park. The master plan will inform maintenance and resourcing at the park and trail in future years,” the city said in a release.
The city also asks that if anyone would like to be part of future public input events and activities for the park that you leave your contact information at the bottom of the survey.
The idea to come up with a master plan for Summit Beach Park came after the Long Lake Rowing Crew proposed to build a boat house at the park but ultimately pulled that idea after citizens voiced concerns with the project.
More than 40 years ago, Bruce Dayton donated the land to Orono for Summit Beach Park and the Dayton family and opponents of the proposed boathouse contend that building at Summit Beach Park would violate the spirit in which the land was donated by the Dayton family.
The Orono Planning Commission was supposed to hear a proposal from the Long Lake Rowing Crew to build a 7,600-square-foot boathouse and training facility at Summit Beach Park on the southeast end of Long Lake at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, but the LLRC asked that the proposal be tabled just before the meeting started.
At the Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, Orono council member Victoria Seals proposed that a committee be formed to look into the future of Summit Beach Park.
“What I would like us to do is to form a committee and take back the conversation and get some facts out there,” Seals said at that council meeting. “What I mean by that is that the park is city-owned and so the city should come up with a plan for the park. I don’t know what that means because that would just be me deciding. What I would like to see us do since this thing has gone a little off its rails, is to have a committee that has parks, planning, and myself because I’m the parks liaison. It would be good to have staff and really look at Summit Beach Park and say, ‘Alright here’s the park this is what we have,’ and really get into the meat and potatoes of it and then decide what we want to do.”
