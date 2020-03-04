As the snow continues to melt and spring seems to be on it’s way, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School is heading into the new season with beer, wine and cider tasting at their fifth annual Keg & Cork Fundraiser.
This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 6-9 p.m.Tickets for the event include a meal, pulled pork sandwiches, for all tasters. Tickets are $35 per taster and $10 for designated drivers. All attendees must present a valid ID as this is a 21 and over event.
There will be more than 16 breweries, wineries, distilleries and cider houses at this event, offering approximately 90 varieties to sample. Vendors include Excelsior Brewing Company, Waconia Brewing, Bobbing Bobber, Schell’s Beer, Back Channel Brewery, Harbor Wines & Spirits, Brass Foundry, Skaalvenn Distillery, Parley Lake Winery, Inbound Brew Co., Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, Loon Juice, Lupulin Brewing, Wild State Cider, 5 Vodka and Badger Hill Brewing.
“Each year we have a new selection of vendors that come in. This year we are hosting the tried and true locals from the area, but we do have quite a few new ones and a few distilleries this year,” Our Lady of the Lake Advancement Director Kassie Ricke said.
According to Ricke, Keg & Cork supports the school’s mission by using the funds raised to purchase new classroom furniture, the cost of marketing and enrollment growth. Over the past five years, Ricke said their enrollment numbers have continued to rise. They added a second preschool class and their kindergarten classroom has been full the last two years.
This year’s event will also offer a variety of fun prizes. Raffle prizes are valued from $20 to $500 and also include Keg & Cork t-shirts and a wine pull. The event is only open to 400 people and Ricke said they expect to reach capacity early. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and will be available at the door as well.
While tasters are making their way from vendor to vendor, locals Matt & Laurel will be performing live. The acoustic husband and wife duo cover a variety of songs from the 60s to today including songs by Lizzo, Whitney Houston, Elle King, Ed Sheeran, Sublime and Bebe Rexha.
“It’s a fun community event to bring people out in the Mound, Minnetrista, Orono area...It gives people the opportunity to come together in this area. It’s really fun and outgoing,” Ricke said.
