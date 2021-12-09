If you haven’t got your Christmas tree yet, good luck finding the right one.
Between weather, freight and labor issues, it’s been a challenging year for Christmas tree growers and sellers.
Last year, Christmas tree farms and outdoor lots saw a boom in sales as the pandemic loomed and holiday revelers set their sights on outdoor activities. There’s also strong demand for fresh-cut trees this year and customers have been coming out in droves again, especially given the favorable late fall weather.
But this holiday season, selections may be more limited and prices higher.
So explains Erin Collins, store manager with Superior Outdoor Expressions in St. Bonifacius, which partners with the St. Boni Lions on their annual Christmas tree sales lot.
Nurseries and garden centers like Superior Expressions typically order their holiday greenery in January or February for the holiday season, but this year many were left with unfilled orders or faced surcharges to get their products.
Many trees and greens come from the Pacific Northwest, where extreme heat, drought and wildfires decimated the crop. Last summer’s drought also had an impact on local growers.
Paul Saunders, owner of Crow River Nursery, planted 10,000 trees this year. He lost about one-third of those to the drought, while others struggled and did not grow as much. So, if it’s a 9-foot tree you want that may be out of reach. Other growers reported 50-70 percent seedling losses, which could have an impact on future holiday tree searches and sales.
“It’s Christmas tree growing, but it’s still farming and dependent on weather,” Saunders said.
Compound that challenge with labor shortages and delivery pricing challenges, and many in the green industry are closing down.
Some growers are retiring. Other smaller growers and nurseries are being forced out of business due to labor shortages and higher costs of operations. Still others are absorbing higher costs to retain customers, Collins explains, or are hoping that buyers are willing to spend more of their greenbacks on greens in the spirit of the holiday season.
Collins at Superior Expressions did manage to wrangle 400 trees for this year’s Lions lot sale. There were about 100 left entering last weekend, down to 50 by noon Saturday, Lions volunteers reported.
The St. Boni Lions have sold Christmas trees for some 50 years now to raise funds to support their community causes. Superior Expressions has been home for the past several years, and Collins calls it a “supportive community partnership.”
“We provide the trees and the location,” she said, “and the Lions provide volunteer assistance and bring customers through the door.”
