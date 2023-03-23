Resident Jay Nygard and the City of Orono are once again at legal odds with each other.
The battle between the two took another step earlier this month when Nygard sued the city - this time in United States federal court. The suit also names Mayor Dennis Walsh, Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok, City Attorney Soren Mattick, City Attorney Jared Shepherd and the law firm Campbell Knutson as defendants.
The lawsuit claims that the city of Orono is illegally preventing residents from installing small wind conversion systems on private properties to capture wind power for personal use, which Nygard claims is in violation with Minnesota statutes.
The Orono City Council went into closed session at its council meeting on Tuesday, March 21, to discuss the matter, but neither he city nor any of the defendants have commented on the case.
This is just latest legal tussle between Nygard and Orono.
More than 10 years ago, Nygard installed a wind turbine on his property, but Orono ordered him to remove it. When Nygard didn’t remove it, he was held in contempt of court and jailed for five days. A state appeals court sided with Nygard at the time, but also sent it back to the lower court to have it reconsidered. That court eventually sided with the city of Orono and ordered Nygard to remove the turbine.
Every since then, Nygard and the city of Orono have been at odds over renewable energy and its use in the city.
“When you’ve been fighting them for over decade, they aren’t going to do anything to go your way, there is only one place you can get redress,” Nygard said on video he posted on his YouTube page. “That’s where I am, down at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ready to file my complaint.”
He continued, “What is going on in Orono just doesn’t affect me. It just doesn’t affect the people in Orono. It affects all the peoples and critters of the United States and the world. There is a climate crisis going on right now. The entire world is trying to pull together to figure out how to deal with it and you have a small little hamlet so full of themselves that they think they can play games with the rest of the world.”
“Orono not only preventing people from contributing, but they are preventing them from federal funds, state funds, available to them if they want to install micro wind; or, in some places, if they want to install solar. The city of Orono is directly interfering with peoples right to federal funds.”
The complaint is lengthy, with over 130 pages of exhibits to go along with the complaint.
