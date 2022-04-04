Several years ago, Amanda Myers and her husband Mitch began wondering how they could honor their son Henry who has special needs and pave a road that would be a little less bumpy as he navigates through life. The answer? Henry’s House, a nonprofit with a mission to “empower those with special gifts to attain the independent living needs they want and can achieve through the acquisition, development, and building of safe sensory oriented focused assisted living homes and a community that promotes individuality.”
The primary goals of the organization are: 1. To buy, build, and maintain homes for adults with sensory orientation and special needs living requirements. 2. To ensure these homes are safe and secure as well as allow for community interaction and association. 3. To provide transportation to ensure the community residents have the opportunities to work and enjoy the surrounding community.
According to Myers, Henry’s House also works closely with the Westonka School District to help “close the gap” on resources that would strengthen educators’ abilities to meet the needs of all students. The nonprofit has reached out to the special education director, teachers, case managers and therapists to see what they need to better serve children with different abilities. Henry’s House is also able to help provide things that teachers can’t provide. Recently, they helped to purchase a specialized drum set for Westonka High School.
In addition, Henry’s House partners with the local Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) to sponsor community events designed to get children and families out and enjoying events in a safe environment. In the past they have organized bingo nights, adoptive sledding and hockey, bowling, and bounce house events. Henry’s House has also participated in Polar Plunge events.
Henry’s House has provided resources to surrounding school districts too including Orono and Watertown. Likewise, it has worked with rural communities like Montevideo, Renville County West schools, and Yellow Medicine East schools providing things like weighted blankets and resources that could be used for dementia patients that are hospitalized.
Myers and her husband felt confident that they could take on the challenge of starting a nonprofit based on their experience helping individuals with special needs. Myers owns Bayside Pediatric Therapy, a speech pathology clinic in Spring Park, and her husband is a financial planner who does a lot of special needs planning. In addition to the two of them, the advisory board for Henry’s House is made up of an educator, a nurse who works with special needs in pediatrics, and another individual in sales who has a sister with special needs. “We wanted people with a diversity of experiences who could help shape the future of Henry’s House,” Myers remarked.
One of the hurdles for Henry’s House is that it costs a lot of money to acquire homes. “We’re constantly looking at property and our goal in the next few years is to find and secure a property or piece of land, potentially through a trust, within the community or a nearby community,” said Myers. “We are fortunate that we have people that would be willing to donate their time to do electrical work or flooring. We know that it’s a marathon, not a sprint and we’re focused on the long-term,” Myers explained.
Along with providing housing, Henry’s House hopes to provide transportation for adults or kids with special needs which would allow them to have more freedom. The organization envisions partnerships with local companies or purchased vehicles which could be used to get to jobs, medical appointments or places in the community like the grocery store.
To date, funding for Henry’s House has been provided by family and friends, local companies, grants like those provided by the Westonka Healthy Community Collaborative, and civic organizations like Lions clubs. In the future, Henry’s House plans to continue organizing fundraisers and researching and applying for state and national grants.
According to Myers, the most important thing that community members can do to support Henry’s House is to donate and spread the word about the organization. “It’s important for people to know that Henry’s House was created out of love and we hope that it will make a difference for all members of the community,” said Myers. For more information, visit https://www.henryshousemn.com/
