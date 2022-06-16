The West Hennepin Public Safety Department is once again hosting Night to Unite.
The WHPS and neighbors in Maple Plain and Independence will gather on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. to fight crime and raise awareness for the 13th Annual Night To Unite.
“Our community safety is the top priority for our department and one of the best crime prevention tools is neighbors looking out for each other,” WHPS Chief Gary Kroells said, “If people know their neighbors, they can better identify suspicious activity and call 911 to report it. Night to Unite events give opportunities for neighborhoods and communities to join, enjoy a summer evening, and get to know who belongs in their neighborhoods.”
Night to Unite is an opportunity to get to know the people in your neighborhood, bring awareness to crime prevention and law enforcement efforts in combating crime and to encourage more neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together.
If your neighborhood hosts a Night to Unite event, West Hennepin Police Department and the local fire department will visit your event and share crime fighting tips, recent fraud trends, and fire safety tips with your group.
For more information pertaining to Night to Unite or how to get involved, contact West Hennepin Public Safety Department at (763) 479-0500 and speak with Night to Unite Coordinator Officer Cody Thompson. You can also visit the West Hennepin Public Safety Department website at www.westhennepin.com or visit the WHPS Facebook page for more information on Night to Unite.
“The eyes and the ears of citizens looking out for each other,” is the best way to prevent crime,” Kroells said.
