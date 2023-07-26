bowfishing.jpg

Night bowfishing returns to Lake Minnetonka with carp competition on July 29. (Submitted photo)

On Saturday, July 29, Lake Minnetonka will have its first sanctioned night bowfishing hunt in 10 years.

Edge Bowfishing, Hometown Hero Outdoors and the bowfishing community will be teaming up to bring our nation’s veterans out for a night of bowfishing. 

  
Load comments