Orono High School is one of eight Minnesota high schools ranked among the top 500 high schools nationwide in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).
Of those eight schools, only Orono (#356) and Edina High School (#343) were public schools and/or traditional (noncharter) schools.
“In Orono, we pride ourselves on preparing students for success as they continue their education or join the workforce,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Orcutt. “Virtually everyone in the American workforce of tomorrow will require the STEM skills that only specialists possess today. This distinction validates our continuing focus on these subjects and ensures our graduates are ready for jobs that may not even exist today,” she added.
“Newsweek, with its long history of reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions and societal challenges, partnered with STEM.org Educational Research to rank America’s Best STEM High Schools,” explained Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief. “We found schools in every region of the country that offer skilled teachers who keep up with developments in these fields and who create dynamic learning environments to engage their students.”
To determine the rankings, STEM.org developed a proprietary scoring logic utilizing the latest in regression analysis that takes into consideration a broad set of quantitative and qualitative data inputs. They were collected from Q2 2015 - Q3 2019. The purpose was to determine which primary/secondary institutions in America best offer students experiences as defined by the Congressional Research Service while preparing them for post-secondary outcomes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.