A new ordinance meant to limit wakes from boats has been approved by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District’s board of directors.

The board, during its Aug. 10 meeting, voted to approve a code amendment that will implement a 5 mph speed limit on all boats within 300 feet of shoreline beginning next year, extending the current restriction of 150 feet. The 5 mph speed limit within any swim area, diving flag, dock or anchored watercraft will remain at 150 feet as per current code.

