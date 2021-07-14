The new Tanager Bridge on County Road 15 in Orono is nearing completion.
Hennepin County reports that much of the main structures for the new bridge are already complete.
The bridge isn’t ready to be open yet as they still need to pour concrete for the new bridge deck, approaches and railings and the concrete needs time to cure to reach its full strength.
With work still be done that will impact getting around the area including driving on Shoreline Drive and people using the channel under the bridge.
Shoreline Drive (County Road 15) remains open but, people should continue to anticipate occasional delays, the county stated. There will be large equipment on site and trucks moving in and out of the area at various times.
Once the new bridge structure is built, there will be pause from construction to allow people who live, work and recreate in the area to continue to have access on Shoreline Drive and the Tanager Lake Channel during the peak summer months.
The remaining construction activities include: removing the existing bridge, realigning the road to the new bridge, installing new curbs and gutters, paving and striping the new road connections, and improving erosion protections along the shoreline.
Those activities will require us to close Shoreline Drive at the bridge after Labor Day for up to 30 calendar days and the channel will need to be closed periodically during bridge removal.
