The United States Postal Service office in Long Lake is under new management.
Salini Narayanan Nair took over the postmaster role at the Long Lake Post Office in August and she hopes to continue the commitment of the office to the people of Long Lake.
“The Long Lake Post Office will continue our commitment to provide reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution,” Nair said. “Our post office serves as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are, and the Postal Service plays an important role connecting neighbors and our community to the nation.”
Nair began her career with the United States Postal Service in 2016 as a retail clerk. She has worked with the USPS since 2016 and is now the postmaster in Long Lake.
“I soon began to see up-close how this great organization works,” Nair said. “I’m motivated by opportunities to make a difference and to contribute toward something greater than myself. Having the honor and commitment of serving as a USPS Postmaster provides such opportunities and that has inspired me to take up this role in serving the Long Lake community.”
So what does a postmaster do?
“As postmaster, I manage the daily operations of the Long Lake Post Office,” Nair said. “I’m responsible for and oversee a team of postal workers in the service of mail delivery and collection, and the sales of postal service retail products and services.”
Nair has the responsibility of implementing the USPS’ new 10-year plan, “Delivery for America,” in the Long Lake post office.
“The goal of the plan is to invest in our people, modernize our network, provide service excellence, and create financial sustainability,” Nair said.
The Long Lake Post Office is located at 2095 Daniels St., and is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 to 11 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.