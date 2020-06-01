Minnetrista city council, staff and community would like to welcome Nikki Myhre to the Minnetrista Police Department. Nikki’s hiring was approved at the May 4, 2020, city council meeting, and she began her employment and field training May 18.
Myhre has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Dakota and a Certificate in Law Enforcement from Hennepin Technical College. In addition, Myhre has taken various classes in defensive tactics, fire arm training, crash scene management and many more.
Prior to her employment with Minnetrista, Myhre worked for the Eden Prairie Police Department as a Community Service Officer. She also has experience as a Security Corporal for Allied Universal in Eden Prairie. Myhre is from Eden Prairie and is the first female licensed police officer to be part of the Minnetrista Police department in the past 15 years.
