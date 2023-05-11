The Mound City Council heard from Dr. Tyronne Carter, the new Metropolitan Council Representative for District 3, at its meeting on April 25.
Carter was recently appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to fill the seat after a yearlong vacancy. District 3 includes 16 cities in western Hennepin County and one city in eastern Carver County.
The Metropolitan Council is a state-funded regional planning agency that serves the Twin Cities’ seven-county metropolitan area. The council’s mission is to work with local communities to guide growth and develop a comprehensive regional planning framework that focuses on transportation, wastewater, housing, parks, and aviation systems.
Carter is a resident of Minnetonka and has a background in education, personnel and labor relations, and public administration. He will serve on three committees for the Met Council, the Environment and Transportation standing committees, as well as the Metro Green Line Extension Corridor Management committee.
Mayor Jason Holt met with Carter prior to the council’s meeting to discuss how the city can partner with the Metropolitan Council on the new Westonka Library, Dakota Rail crossing, and a health check on the Mound 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Carter also announced at the April 25 meeting that Metro Transit’s Bus Route 645, which serves the city of Mound, will be restored. The route was suspended in December due to a shortage of drivers, but will resume service on June 19.
Another agenda item for the council was to approve a new ordinance implementing licensure requirements for THC retail establishments. The ordinance repeals the previous interim ordinance moratorium language that was put in place last August.
The new licensure requirements will allow the city to control where THC products are sold. The ordinance prohibits the sale of THC products within 500 feet of a school, in mobile businesses, in home occupancy businesses, and via mail order, the Internet, or third-party-delivery. It also prohibits the sale of THC products to operators previously convicted of illicit drug activity and people under 21 years of age. In addition, the ordinance requires behind-the-counter display and storage for all establishments except for tobacco shops.
Businesses that wish to sell THC products in Mound must submit an application to the city for council approval, undergo a background check, and pay the licensing fees. The new license fee for selling THC products is $500 for the initial background check and $500 for an annual license.
The council also discussed how state legislative activities may affect the ordinance in the coming months. The Minnesota House and Senate recently approved bills that would legalize and regulate marijuana across the state and expunge prior nonviolent marijuana possession convictions. The respective bills will now go to a conference committee to resolve the differences in the bills before going to a final vote in each chamber.
In other news, Mound resident Lowell Jaeger addressed the council regarding the public access ramp at Surfside Park. Jaeger stated that he believes that the ramp is deficient and needs to be updated. He requested that the city modify the slope to conform to current standards.
In response, City Manager Eric Hoversten explained that the city is currently working on fixing the launch, but is limited in the scope of changes that it can make without triggering a full permitting process, which would mean that the access would be closed until the fall. The council determined that it would revisit the topic at its next meeting.
Mound resident James Dolan also spoke to the council about iron contamination in his water as a result of aging pipes. He explained that this water contamination occurs every time there is a water main repair problem on Country Road 15 and when the hydrants are flushed.
Hoversten explained that the city is still refining its hydrant flushing process, but in this instance, he believed the discoloration occurred because of a water main replacement job on Lynwood Blvd. He stated that he was suspicious that the contractor was not following rules related to valve activities and promised to follow up.
In addition, it was announced that Westonka Community Education is bringing back Music in the Park. The community event will take place on June 8, July 20, and Aug. 10 and there will be food trucks onsite.
Along with that, the council invited residents to attend the Eli Hart playground fundraiser at the Mound American Legion on May 20 and the Harrison’s Bay rain barrel distribution event at Veterans Memorial Park on June 3. The council also encouraged residents to fill out a survey with their feedback about the new Westonka Library. The link to the survey can be found on the city’s website.
