A concerned ad hoc group of Orono citizens have launched a new website – Preserve Orono Parks (POP) – and attendant social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to better inform and engage fellow residents and neighboring cities about the issues, threats, and relevant, ongoing commentaries, which will be available on the website’s recurring blog.
Highlights on the site and in social media posts will feature critical governance issues, plus insightful articles shared from residents and other media, reflecting the proud heritage of Orono Parks, the need to preserve public space and to hold accountable elected officials entrusted with Orono’s beautiful park system and its usage.
The website’s landing page makes clear the fondness many Orono residents and park benefactors share for the city’s many parks, which are pictorially displayed throughout the site:
“Picnics. Boating. Baseball. Soccer. Hiking. Swimming. Skating. Skiing. Birding. Biking. Kids playing. Chillin’…Orono Parks offer all that and more, including Nature… History…Sharing….Peace of Mind…and …A Sense of Place.
“From the colorful stories of Big Island Nature Park to the Native American origins of the City of Orono’s name to the many wetlands, prairie grasses, woods and waters, our parks – even our dog park – help define who we are as a community. Then. Now. Tomorrow. Let’s keep them that way.”
But real-world threats and recent new blogs also balance the feel-good aspects of the site with a harsh dose of reality. For example, in the News & Views section, a still relevant six-year-old article from The Conversation links to a story called, “A Cautionary Tale: Public Spaces Are Going Private – And Our Cities Will Suffer,” while a blog post – titled “This Is Not Okay” -- features the recent chaotic atmosphere of a Orono City Council meeting spinning out of control.
“Many of my fellow citizens and some former mayors are very concerned about the way our city is being managed – or in the current case, mismanaged – by a city council that almost allowed a private rowing club to build on Summit Beach park, a small public parcel of land donated by the Bruce Dayton family years ago,” notes former Orono Mayor Gabriel Jabbour and owner of Tonka Marinas. “That was a warning shot across the bow, hence the need to create this communications platform and the related social media channels.”
Jabbour says he hopes families and individual park users will share photos and videos and comments about what they like about these many public spaces on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Plus, any comments they wish to share either via social posts or as guest bloggers.
“The Preserve Orono Parks online initiatives are important to help keep our park system orderly – and the governance of our city more transparent and truthful. Soon, candidates can begin filing to run for a city council seat between August 2nd and through August 16th until 5:00 p.m.,” he added. “We invite any interested parties to utilize our site, especially if they share the things we treasure about our parks and our greater city environment. We might even allow those who present contrary views. It’s a timely asset for everyone to use and visit often.”
