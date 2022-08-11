orono park.png

One of the area’s many parks pictorially depicted on new website to inform and engage residents.(Submitted photo)

A concerned ad hoc group of Orono citizens have launched a new website – Preserve Orono Parks (POP) – and attendant social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to better inform and engage fellow residents and neighboring cities about the issues, threats, and relevant, ongoing commentaries, which will be available on the website’s recurring blog.

Highlights on the site and in social media posts will feature critical governance issues, plus insightful articles shared from residents and other media, reflecting the proud heritage of Orono Parks, the need to preserve public space and to hold accountable elected officials entrusted with Orono’s beautiful park system and its usage.

